1-min read

Rebel Wilson Shows off Her Slimmed-down Physique in Body-hugging Athleisure, See Pics

Rebel Wilson’s latest social media post features her posing in a cool pair of aqua-colored athleisure during her recent expedition at a popular hiking area among fitness enthusiasts.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 21, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Rebel Wilson Shows off Her Slimmed-down Physique in Body-hugging Athleisure, See Pics
Actress Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson has been taking her New Year resolution of working towards her fitness rather seriously. The Pitch Perfect star has visibly shed off a lot of her weight and is actively updating fans with her impressive developments on social media.

Rebel’s latest post features her posing in a cool pair of aqua-colored athleisure during her recent expedition at a popular hiking area among fitness enthusiasts. On Saturday, she shared a series of posts where she is standing on a hill overlooking Barrenjoey Head in Palm Beach, Sydney.

In the pictures, the 40-year-old shows off her slimmed-down figure in a gorgeous teal top and leggings. Rebel was accompanied by her friend, Hayden who is sporting grey sweats and sunglasses.

“Closer each day...,” wrote Rebel in caption.

View this post on Instagram

Closer each day... 🎶

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

The Australian star, in January, pledged to make 2020 her 'year of health' with a post on Instagram. She said she will be committed to make some positive changes as she embarked on her weight loss journey this year. Going by her social media feed, it appears the blonde beauty has made a remarkable progress.

Rebel wrote, “Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health” - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it (sic).”

Does Rebel inspire you to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle?

