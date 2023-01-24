Recent Study Shows Software Professionals Received Most Number Of Marriage Proposals In 2022 In India

One of India’s most trusted and oldest matrimony platforms in a recent study has revealed interesting highlights around the most sought-after occupations for marriage in its latest findings. As per these statistics, software professionals received 5.97 times more interest than teachers in 2022. This was followed by Banking, HR, Admin, Doctor, Finance, Analyst, Consultant, Accounts, Marketing, Professor, and Entrepreneur.

The findings also highlighted that users in the 30-33 age bracket have increased, which indicates that people are open to marrying even after crossing the “ideal age for marriage – 30 years. In 2022, 39% of newly registered users on the platform were 30+. This might also become the new normal in the coming years. People are also believed to prioritise financial stability over imposing a financial burden on their families before they decide to marry. Apart from this, participation from tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities also soared in 2022 - 41% of users came from tier 3 and 28% from tier 2.

Rohan Mathur, EVP and Business Head, Jeevansthi said, “2022 was not only a year of business growth but it was also a period of interesting trends in the evolving matchmaking industry. We are delighted to see the growing number of users on our platform."

“We are happy to serve our clients through our wide array of services. Our platform gives access to lakhs of verified profiles with more than 20 filters, including community, location, and income. We have recently launched a free chat feature to enable users to connect with their preferred matches and find their ideal partners. We aim to continue serving our clients with the best-in-class services and add value to their lives by helping them in their endeavours to find the perfect match,” he further added.

