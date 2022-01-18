Recipe for Making an Immunity Booster Decoction

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the trend of drinking kadhas has increased substantially. Right now, we are dealing with the third wave of the pandemic. This is the time when we need our immunity to be at its optimum. People’s immunity suffered huge setbacks during the pandemic. For this purpose, different kinds of immunity boosters are being used.

A few things must be kept in mind before making a kadha or decoction. First of all, the liquid should be like soup, meaning it should neither be too thick nor too watery. In order to free the body of germs, you should boil the kadha until the quantity is completely reduced to half. The kadha which is boiled in this way is considered to be the best. Do not drink water after drinking the kadha. Below is the recipe for an effective kadha:

Ingredients

First, take all the ingredients, black pepper, ashwagandha, cinnamon, giloy, turmeric and dry ginger. These ingredients make the body free of germs and also help with detoxification.

Take care of the quantity

You should always keep in mind that the ingredients which are being used should be balanced in quantity. You may have to face many problems due to excessive quantities.

In case you feel any problem after drinking the decoction…

If you feel discomfort or get a burning sensation after drinking the the kadha, then you should reduce the quantity of black pepper, cinnamon, and dry ginger in it.

Who should not drink?

The kadha is a medicinal drink, but some of the ingrdients may have an adverse effect on some people. Therefore, people whose digestive power is weak, should not drink many decoctions. This can lead to acidity, a burning sensation while urinating and mouth ulcers.

