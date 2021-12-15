Recipe For Our Winter Favourite Rajasthani Kesariya Mishri Mawa is Here

Kesariya Mishri Mawa is a famous sweet dish of Rajasthan. The dish is prepared especially in winters. So if you are also fond of sweets and want to try something new this winter, Rajasthani saffron mishri mawa is a good option for you.

Kesariya Mishri Mawa can be easily made at home and it doesn’t take much time. Here’s an easy recipe to prepare saffron mishri mawa at home:

Ingredients for Kesariya Mishri Mawa

Milk - 1 litre

Chini Bura - 1/2 cup

Mishri - 1/4 cup

Saffron – 20 gms(a pinch )

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Ghee - 1 tsp

Pistachios - 1 tsp

To make Kesaria Mishri Mawa, take milk in a pan and keep it on low flame. Keep stirring it with the help of a ladle until the milk is boiled and it starts to thicken.

The milk has to be heated until it remains one-fourth (1/4). Now add sugar powder, cardamom powder, a pinch of saffron and ghee in this milk and mix it well.

Cook the mixture on a medium flame for about 5 minutes. After that, turn off the gas flame. Now take this mixture from the pan in a vessel and keep it to cool down.

When the mixture cools down, add sugar and mix it well with the help of a large spoon. Your delicious sweet dish Saffron Mishri Mawa is ready.

Keep it in the fridge to cool down for some time. After that, garnish it with saffron and pistachios before serving.

Serve it on a platter to your guests.

