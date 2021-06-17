Recovering from COVID-19? Here’s a Healthy Food Chart You Should Keep in Mind

Recovering from COVID-19 as well as maintaining your health post-recovery is a significant challenge. The COVID-19 infection affects our immune system badly, hence, it is quite important to build immunity and regain strength. The infectious virus can turn severe if not taken care of at the right time. Therefore, one must include a healthy meals in their diets along with all the medicines and multivitamins while recovering from COVID-19.

A well-balanced and nutritious diet, at the time when the immune system has taken a setback due to the deadly virus, is crucial. This can help in building internal strength and aid in speedy recovery. According to the National Health Service (NHS), in the UK, the patients recovering from the deadly virus need more protein, vitamins and minerals to speed up the recovery and rebuild their immunity.

Here is the healthy diet chart that you must follow:

We all know, Vitamin C plays a crucial role in boosting our immunity system by producing white blood cells in the body. Apart from citrus fruits like grapes, amla, oranges, lemons, limes, guava, pineapple, spinach, bell peppers, tomato, radish, broccoli and leafy vegetables are also rich sources of Vitamin A, E and C.

Nutritionists suggest that one must start their day by having amla juice/carrot-beet juice/green smoothie/milk with turmeric/ginger tea/basil tea or green tea.

The breakfast should include light and healthy food like oats/dalia/corn-flakes/wheat-flakes/idli/plain dosa/brown bread/scrambled eggs/saute vegetables/mixed dal chilla.

One should take a simple homecooked food in lunch like roti, rice, dal, green vegetable and pulses.

Evening snacks should be a fistful of nuts and seeds like flaxseeds, almonds, soaked peanuts or roasted chana (chickpea) instead of oily and spicy food.

Dinner should be a light home-cooked meal like Khichdi. One must include a glass of warm milk before going to bed.

Apart from these, one should take 5-6 fruit and vegetable in a day. One can have mango custard, watermelon salad, peanut butter with banana, vegetable juice, and vegetable raitas to improve their Vitamins intake.

