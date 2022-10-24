Recovering From Dengue? Here’s Why Kiwi Must Be On Your Diet

Dengue is a viral infection spread by the female Aedes mosquito, which transmits dengue-causing virus cells from infected to healthy people through bites. Dengue not only weakens the body but also causes severe complications such as platelet loss and, in rare cases, dengue shock syndrome. If someone catches Dengue fever, it becomes critical to consume a nutritious diet that will aid in both short-term and long-term recovery. Nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables with numerous health benefits should be included in the diet.

Kiwi is one such fruit, and it is well-known for its high vitamin C and dietary fibre content. This tart fruit benefits heart health, digestion, and immunity. It is a nutritious fruit that is high in vitamins and antioxidants.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Here are the 5 health benefits of Kiwi:

Provides immunity: Due to their high vitamin C content, Kiwis can significantly boost the body’s immune response. Kiwis, which are high in antioxidants, can help the body eliminate free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Regulates heart health: Kiwis are also high in dietary fibre, which lowers the risk factors for heart disease by lowering LDL, or bad cholesterol. Promotes digestion: Kiwis are high in dietary fibre, which aids in reducing the effects of constipation and a variety of other gastrointestinal issues and discomfort. Promotes eye health: Kiwis are high in antioxidants, carotenoids and minerals. As a result, they aid eye health and boost vision. Boost Lungs health: Due to a lack of immunity, many dengue patients who also have asthma may experience increased symptoms. The presence of Vitamin C in Kiwi helps in reducing the symptoms in such conditions by boosting the lungs’ functioning.

In case of confirmed dengue infection, consult a doctor for medication and diet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here