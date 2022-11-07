Recreate Ananya Panday’s Favourite “Schezwan Cheese Dosa” At Home- Recipe Inside

South Indian delicacies are a treat to the senses, don’t you agree? Whether it’s the smell of vadas, or the taste of piping-hot sambar or the feather-light, soft idlis, you cannot have enough of this cuisine. However, our all-time favourite is the crispy dosa. And, Ananya Panday is on our side. The actress often showcases her foodie side to fans on Instagram. Her recent indulgence caught our eyes like never before. Reason? Of course, it looked delectable, but it was quite distinctive. I mean not every day you hear about a schezwan cheese dosa. Yes, you read it right.

Ananya Panday shared a video on her Instagram Stories which showcased her devouring a lip-smacking dosa. “Nothing better than Schezwan cheese dosa,” she captioned the video.

Tempted much? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. With this recipe, you can now recreate Ananya Panday’s all-time favourite schezwan cheese dosa at home.

Method:

Step 1: Heat a non-stick griddle and sprinkle water on it. Wipe off the water with a cloth.

Step 2: Pour the readymade dosa batter on the griddle and spread it in a circular motion. P.s: make sure that your dosa is not very thick. It should be about 175 mm. (7”) in diameter.

Step 3: Put one and a half teaspoons of schezwan sauce and spread it evenly on the dosa.

Step 4: Add one-fourth cup of cheese over it, evenly. Cook it for a minute on medium flame.

Step 5: Fold the dosa and make a semi-circle with it and voila, it’s ready. Serve it immediately with a bowl of piping hot sambhar.

Some other popular variations of the dosas include, masala dosa, rava dosa, neer dosa, set dosa, and cheese dosa, among others. You can also prepare these crispy treats with oats, and ragi as well.

