English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Red-Carpet Approved Ways to Rock a Nude Lip
Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian -- who has made it her signature red carpet look -- likes to team hers with a matching bronze-hued or taupe eyeshadow for a sleek, modern result.
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)
There has never been a better time to rock blue (or gold, or green) lipstick; thanks to trendsetting stars such as Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o, vivid hues are seemingly everywhere. However, the counter-trend has already begun. Enter the new red carpet beauty trick championed by myriad celebrities lately: the nude lip.
Go monochrome
There are several ways to make the nude lip a striking statement. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian -- who has made it her signature red carpet look -- likes to team hers with a matching bronze-hued or taupe eyeshadow for a sleek, modern result. It is an approach also championed by Zendaya, who turned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend rocking a coordinating eyeshadow, lipstick and bronzer.
Get glossy
A slick of gloss keeps the nude lip elevated. For inspiration, look no further than Gigi Hadid -- the supermodel teamed a shiny nude lipstick with a shimmering eyeshadow for extra impact at this year's MET Gala. Jennifer Lopez also added a glossy finish for the same red carpet event.
Make it smoky
A statement smoky eye can perfectly offset a nude lip, as illustrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival by Kristen Stewart. Kerry Washington also showcased the power of a strong eye and minimalist lip combination at the 2018 Tony Awards earlier this month.
Also Watch
Go monochrome
There are several ways to make the nude lip a striking statement. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian -- who has made it her signature red carpet look -- likes to team hers with a matching bronze-hued or taupe eyeshadow for a sleek, modern result. It is an approach also championed by Zendaya, who turned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend rocking a coordinating eyeshadow, lipstick and bronzer.
Get glossy
A slick of gloss keeps the nude lip elevated. For inspiration, look no further than Gigi Hadid -- the supermodel teamed a shiny nude lipstick with a shimmering eyeshadow for extra impact at this year's MET Gala. Jennifer Lopez also added a glossy finish for the same red carpet event.
Make it smoky
A statement smoky eye can perfectly offset a nude lip, as illustrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival by Kristen Stewart. Kerry Washington also showcased the power of a strong eye and minimalist lip combination at the 2018 Tony Awards earlier this month.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Hardest Day’s Cricket I Have Ever Had in My Life: Tim Paine