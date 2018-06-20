Red-Carpet Approved Ways to Rock a Nude Lip

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 16, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

There has never been a better time to rock blue (or gold, or green) lipstick; thanks to trendsetting stars such as Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o, vivid hues are seemingly everywhere. However, the counter-trend has already begun. Enter the new red carpet beauty trick championed by myriad celebrities lately: the nude lip.There are several ways to make the nude lip a striking statement. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian -- who has made it her signature red carpet look -- likes to team hers with a matching bronze-hued or taupe eyeshadow for a sleek, modern result. It is an approach also championed by Zendaya, who turned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend rocking a coordinating eyeshadow, lipstick and bronzer.A slick of gloss keeps the nude lip elevated. For inspiration, look no further than Gigi Hadid -- the supermodel teamed a shiny nude lipstick with a shimmering eyeshadow for extra impact at this year's MET Gala. Jennifer Lopez also added a glossy finish for the same red carpet event.A statement smoky eye can perfectly offset a nude lip, as illustrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival by Kristen Stewart. Kerry Washington also showcased the power of a strong eye and minimalist lip combination at the 2018 Tony Awards earlier this month.