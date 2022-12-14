Red-Pink Colour Blocking Makes a Comeback. Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Show Us How

There are some fashion trends that never go out of style. One of them is the red and pink colour block. These two eye-catching colours can surely brighten up your wardrobe, and with mix and match, you can wear them to special events as well. Looking for some inspiration? Take a sneak peek at the fashion diaries of these top 5 Bollywood celebrities. From Ananya Panday to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here’s a glance at how these celebrities nailed the two-shade fashion and looked absolutely elegant and ravishing.

Ananya Panday

Recently, Ananya Panday was a treat for the eyes as she chose this visually attractive outfit to wear to an event. The Gehraiyaan actress wore a stunning gown in bright red and hot pink shades. The outfit featured a criss-cross design on the bust and highlighted her toned midriff. Her elaborate sleeves formed a train, and she paired the top with a hot pink figure-hugging skirt. She rounded off her look with minimal accessories and makeup.

Check out the look here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa dished out major Parisian vibes as she nailed this outfit with utmost grace. She chose a bright pink-coloured high-neck top and paired it with an orange skirt with uneven hemlines. She added a dash of glamour with the top-knot hairstyle and fringes. She completed the look with nude-coloured heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

Shraddha Kapoor

Take notes on how to steal the limelight during movie promotions from Shraddha Kapoor. The actress wore the visually-altering combination and looked nothing less than a diva. She chose a dress from the shelves of Safiyaa. The bodycon dress featured a halter neck and a low cut at the back. She rounded off the look with nude heels and minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

No fashion trend is complete without mentioning the fashion queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Jab We Met actress looked stunning as she sported Sachin & Babi gown. The ensemble featured a satin red blouse and an A-line skirt with a thigh-high slit in the front. What added to the charm of the outfit were the puffy sleeves and a belt at the waist. She opted for peep-toe heels and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced Koffee With Karan in this colour-block outfit and looked sizzling hot in it. She wore a full-sleeved ribbed top in a bright red colour. It featured cut-out details near the shoulder and a knot in the front. She paired the top with bright high-waisted pink pants that featured flared legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Why don’t you hop onto this trend as well?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here