Reducing Anxiety to Improved Social Response: 7 Health Benefits of Music

A new study now claims that music is a feasible alternative to sedatives in reducing anxiety prior to a peripheral nerve block procedure. While patients commonly take midazolam, prior to the procedure to reduce anxiety, researchers found relaxing music to be similarly effective to the intravenous form of midazolam in reducing a patient's anxiety prior to the nerve block procedure.

Notably, while research has shown that music can help reduce patient's anxiety prior to surgery, previous studies have mainly focused on music versus an oral form of sedative medications, which are not routinely used in the preoperative setting.

According to lead author Veena Graff, the findings show that there are drug-free alternatives to help calm a patient before certain procedures, like nerve blocks.

Here are a few other health benefits of music:

Music improves mood. Listening to music can benefit the overall well-being of a person, and help regulate his/ her emotions in everyday life.

Music generally has a relaxing effect and reduces stress and anxiety in healthy people as well as people undergoing certain medical procedures.

In studies done on cancer patients, it was found that listening to music combined with standard care reduced anxiety compared to those who received standard care alone.

For those reluctant to go exercise, it turns out that music can enhance aerobic exercise, boost mental and physical stimulation, and increase overall performance.

Furthermore, repetitive elements of rhythm and melody help our brains form patterns that enhance memory.

Studies with children who suffer from autism spectrum disorder saw that those who received music therapy showed improvement in social responses, communication skills, and attention skills.

According to various researches, listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

