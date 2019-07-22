Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
» »
1-min read

Reducing Anxiety to Improved Social Response: 7 Health Benefits of Music

Studies with children who suffer from autism spectrum disorder saw that those who received music therapy showed improvement in social responses, communication skills, and attention skills.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reducing Anxiety to Improved Social Response: 7 Health Benefits of Music
File photo of the World'd biggest electronic music fest in Tomorrowland, Belgium. (Image:Twitter/@weknowfestivals)
Loading...

A new study now claims that music is a feasible alternative to sedatives in reducing anxiety prior to a peripheral nerve block procedure. While patients commonly take midazolam, prior to the procedure to reduce anxiety, researchers found relaxing music to be similarly effective to the intravenous form of midazolam in reducing a patient's anxiety prior to the nerve block procedure.

Notably, while research has shown that music can help reduce patient's anxiety prior to surgery, previous studies have mainly focused on music versus an oral form of sedative medications, which are not routinely used in the preoperative setting.

According to lead author Veena Graff, the findings show that there are drug-free alternatives to help calm a patient before certain procedures, like nerve blocks.

Here are a few other health benefits of music:

Music improves mood. Listening to music can benefit the overall well-being of a person, and help regulate his/ her emotions in everyday life.

Music generally has a relaxing effect and reduces stress and anxiety in healthy people as well as people undergoing certain medical procedures.

In studies done on cancer patients, it was found that listening to music combined with standard care reduced anxiety compared to those who received standard care alone.

For those reluctant to go exercise, it turns out that music can enhance aerobic exercise, boost mental and physical stimulation, and increase overall performance.

Furthermore, repetitive elements of rhythm and melody help our brains form patterns that enhance memory.

Studies with children who suffer from autism spectrum disorder saw that those who received music therapy showed improvement in social responses, communication skills, and attention skills.

According to various researches, listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram