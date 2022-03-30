Reducing Redness to Moisturising Your Skin, How Green Tea Helps You

Green tea has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. And for these properties, green tea is also used extensively in skincare. Green tea is used to treat a lot of skin problems like acne and oily skin. Some important benefits of green tea are as follows:

Protects the skin: As green tea is a great source of antioxidants green tea helps in protecting the skin from UV rays and pollution.

Minimize signs of ageing: Green tea helps reduce the signs of sun damage, rough texture and fine lines.

Reduces excess sebum: As green tea has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it helps reduce acne and oily complications.

Green tea soothes the skin.

Green tea fights skin cancer: Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant called EGCG that fights DNA damage from UV rays to prevent skin cancer. It is an anti-ageing ingredient that combats signs of ageing.

Green tea helps reduce puffiness around the eye.

Step1: Soak two green bags in water.

Step2: Squeeze the bags to remove excess liquid.

Step3: Place the tea bags on closed eyes for up to 30 mins

Green tea bags are also used to remove the dark circles around the eyes.

Reduces redness and irritation: Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin irritation, skin redness and swelling. Applying green tea to the skin can soothe minor cuts and sunburn too.

Moisturizes skin: Green tea has several vitamins, including vitamin E, which is known for its ability to nourish and hydrate the skin.

And one of the easy DIY green tea face masks is a lemon and green tea mask. Lemon is an excellent ingredient to boost skin glow. Mix it with green tea to make a hydrating mask for this summer. This mask also works as a toner.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon freshly brewed green tea

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

Mix both the ingredients and apply as a toner. Leave it for 10 minutes and then rinse with water. And this mask hydrates the skin and adds an instant glow to the skin.

