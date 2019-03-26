English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Leads the Cavalcade in Ravishing Red Saree by Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt graces the Reel Awards 2019 red carpet in a stunning red saree. Scroll down to witness the millennial style diva's look at the red carpet event at JW Marriott, Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt at Reel Awards 2019 red carpet
The much-awaited Reel Awards 2019 red carpet has rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, arrived at the awards ceremony.
All the stars dazzled in their jaw-dropping outfits, arriving at the red carpet with their best foot forward but Alia Bhatt gleamed brighter than ever in a ravishing red saree designed by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Alia Bhatt poses for a photo as she arrives for the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in red at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
As the Kalank actor arrived in her regal avatar, she flaunted her red sheer saree with her tresses tied into a tight bun revealing a pair of stunning danglers designed by Sabyaschi jewelry line.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — this time Alia Bhatt arrived in an outfit unlike any we have seen her in before. It is not surprising that she is known as the ultimate millennial style icon.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, Alia has upped her style game to another level with this gorgeous saree.
Alia Bhatt's movie, Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar is nominated leading the pack with 13 nominations including Best Actor (Female) for Alia, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Movie.
'Gully Boy' stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma pose together on the red carpet at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
