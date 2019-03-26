English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Shibani Dandekar Makes Heads Turn in a Dusty Cedar Gown at Red Carpet
Shibani Dandekar arrives at the Reel Awards 2019 in a jaw-dropping flowy satin gown at the red carpet event held at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Shibani Dandekar at the awards
The much-awaited Reel Awards 2019 red carpet has rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Shibani Dandekar the host for the night made a jaw-dropping appearance in her dramatic yet stylish dusty cedar coloured satin gown.
The crossover halterneck outfit from the couture house, Lola, designed by the ace fashion designer Suman B which featured a slit revealing Shibani's beige heels.
We already know how experimental Shibani can be with her sartorial choices and her hairdos so this time she chose to go with the lace braid updo which complemented her outfit.
Shibani Dandekar strikes a pose as she walks the red carpet for News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
This year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees, unlike awards shows in the past. Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar are co-hosting the ceremony, which is being held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani, and Dia Mirza are among the attendees at the awards ceremony.
