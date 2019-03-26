REEL Movie Awards 2019: Stars Stun in their Glamorous Avatars at the Red Carpet

The much-awaited Reel Awards 2019 red carpet has rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood have graced it with all the panache and glamour at JW Marriott in Mumbai.Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, arrived at the awards ceremony.As the audience waits with bated breaths for their favorite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the star-studded awards night with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.This year we unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night at Reel Awards 2019.Shibani Dandekar strikes a pose as she walks the red carpet for News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Actress Meher Vij stuns in a thigh-high slit gown at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Actress Sarika Dugal looks radiant in yellow ethnic dress during the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Director Amit Sharma at News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Actor Anang Desai waves as he walks the red carpet for the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve attends News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Music composer Amit Trivedi arrives in style for the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Singer Ammy Virk. (Image: News18)Best actor nominee for 'Badhaai Ho' Gajraj Rao attends News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)Jury member Rahul Dholakia poses as he arrives for News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. (Image: News18)