Reese Witherspoon Gets Another Surprise Delivery from Beyonce
Singer Beyonce Knowles has surprised actress Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift.
Witherspoon showcased her love for Beyonce Knowles as she modelled the singer's latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel in a playful new clip.
The actress donned several different ensembles from the line as she posed and fooled around in front of a bright orange backdrop, as she gushed over the surprise delivery, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving. I don't know what it is. Let's go see," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
While Witherspoon initially guessed the giant orange package could hold art, some balloons or movie posters, she opened to reveal the full collection of the Beyonce's fashion line.
The "Legally Blonde" star then proceeded to model a few of the pieces for fans, complete with a little dance for each one.
"Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?" she captioned the video, referring to Beyonce's fans. "Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!"
The special gift comes after Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z gifted Witherspoon a case of Jay's Armand de Brignac champagne after she shared an edited image of herself with the couple from the Golden Globes earlier this month, January 2020.
