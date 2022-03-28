Refreshing Paan Shot Drink this Summer to Soak in Benefits of Betel Leaves

The use of betel leaves is not new in India. In fact, this green coloured leaf that belongs to the family of Piperaceae is centuries old to the Indian tradition and is often used in prayers and rituals pertaining to religion. The use of betel leaves in India dates back to 400 BC. Apart from its use in prayers and religious rituals, betel leaves also have medicinal properties and many benefits that can have a positive impact on an individual’s health when consumed.

Health Benefits of Betel Leaves

According to Ayurveda, betel leaves have many curative and healing health benefits. Betel leaves are widely used in treating cough, asthma, headache, anorexia, arthritic joint pain. It also helps in relieving pain, swelling and is also used to treat inflammation.

Betel leaves are also consumed in the form of paan as a refreshment post meals. The use of betel leaves in paan is a common sight in several belts of Uttar Pradesh. If you are someone who does not like paan, but still want to consume the betel leaves because of its many benefits, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared a recipe that you can try at home.

Dr Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the recipe of paan shot, a cool and refreshing drink that you can definitely try this summer.

Check out here:

Dr Bhavsar also listed out the many benefits of betel leaves and added that the leaves are full of Vitamin C, niacin, riboflavin, and carotene to name a few. She also mentioned that the betel leaves are a rich source of calcium.

Here is the simple recipe and the list of ingredients that you will need to create this refreshing drink:

Ingredients

4 paan or betel leaves torn into small pieces, 4 tablespoons of gulkand, 1 tablespoon fennel seeds, 1 tablespoon grated coconut, 1 tablespoon rock sugar or mishri (optional), and 1/4th cup water.

Recipe for Paan Shot

1. Add the small pieces of paan leaves into the mixer.

2. Add all the other ingredients into the blender, excluding water into the mixer and blend for a couple of minutes.

3. Next step is to add water and blend until smooth.

Enjoy this cool refreshing drink this summer and keep the heat waves at bay.

