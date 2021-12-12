Regular Physical Activity can Reduce the Risk of Pneumonia and its Severe Impact

The health benefits of regular physical activity or exercises are well described. From promoting better health to preventing chronic diseases or delaying many health problems, it’s one of the most effective ways to rely on. Apart from all these benefits, a new study has recently claimed that regular physical activity can also help in reducing the risk of pneumonia and its detrimental impact. Pneumonia is an infection in the lung tissue caused by bacteria or viruses which can be mild or sometimes even fatal.

A new study published in GeroScience Journal claims that regular physical activity has been shown to improve the acute and long-term prognosis of pneumonia in older patients. The study was conducted on over 10 lakh participants to evaluate the magnitude and specificity of the prospective association between regular physical activity and the risk of pneumonia. Previously, some studies have reported associations between physical activity and reduced risk of pneumonia, while others have denied any such evidence.

The recent study led by the University of Bristol claims strong and convincing evidence of an association between regular physical activity and lowered risk of pneumonia.

The study also said that the pathophysiological mechanisms relate to the ability of physical activity to improve levels of potential risk factors such as body weight, hypertension, lipids, haemostatic factors, adipokines, and sex hormones and decrease systemic inflammation. The protective effect of physical activity on infections also include stimulation of the antipathogen activity of immune system macrophages and key immune system cells in the blood as well as suppressing inflammation in the lungs. All these findings back the association of physical activity and reduced risk of pneumonia and pneumonia-related mortality.

