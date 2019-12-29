Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Regular Trips to Theatres, Museums Key to Long Life, Says Study

Adults over the age of 50, who took trips every few months to museums, theatres, art galleries cut their risk of premature death by 31 per cent, says a new study.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 29, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Regular Trips to Theatres, Museums Key to Long Life, Says Study
Visitors admire a marble statue of Dionysus at the Capitoline museum, in Rome. (Photo courtesy: AP)

A new study by University College London has said that experiences with cultural pursuits in later life cuts risk of dying early. Adults over the age of 50, who took trips every few months to museums, theatres, art galleries, cut their risk of premature death by 31 per cent (2.4 deaths per 1000 person years).

Those who enjoyed cultural activities less frequently, reduced risk of dying by 14% (3.5 deaths per 1000 person years vs 6 deaths per 1000 person years) in comparison with those who never ventured with arts at all, the study said.

The research was led by Dr Daisy Fancourt from UCL’s Epidemiology & Health Care division. “We have seen increasing evidence to show the health benefit of the arts and while ‘leisure’ has been broadly linked to a lower risk of premature death,” she added.

Although, connect between cultural engagement and survival remained even when mental health and physical activity were considered.

To measure engagement in arts and find its link to lifespan, data was analysed from 6710 adults, aged 50 and over, from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA). They followed up on the group, comprising both men and women, after 14 years.

The findings were published in the British Medical Journal. Fancourt said the findings highlight the importance of continuing to explore new social factors as core determinants of health.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram