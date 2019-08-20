Regular Use of South Korean Drink Kimchi Can Reverse Baldness in Men, Finds Study

Apart from maintaining a healthy digestive system, scientists now claim that kimchi could be used to reverse hair loss as well. According to a story published in Daily Mail, the Korean dish of fermented cabbage, onions, garlic, fish sauce and spices, which is known for its probiotic qualities can help regrow hair as well.

Research shows that a kimchi drink sold in South Korea can help thicken existing hair and grow new ones in weeks.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Dankook University near Seoul, saw them studying 23 men, some in early stages of hair loss and others who were visibly bald. They asked the men to have a kimchi drink before breakfast and at bedtime.

Researchers found that following a month of consuming the kimchi beverage, the average number of hairs had risen from about 85 per sq cm of scalp to 90, and then 92 after four months of drinking the liquid.

The study, published in the World Journal of Men's Health saw researchers saying that was a significant increase that appeared to have reversed hair loss in most of the men.

The researchers concluded that while current drugs to reverse hair loss can have adverse effects so their use is usually temporary, but kimchi can be used to promote hair growth and reverse baldness.

