A healthy relationship is one where both partners understand each other’s feelings and thoughts. Relationships need time and patience to build. Be it husband-wife or girlfriend-boyfriend, teasing, fighting and bickering are common between couples. In relationships, laughing, joking or teasing works better in order to have mutual understanding and bonding with each other.

But many times such jokes irritate your partner or hurt their feelings as well. Sometimes your weird talks or even a small joke becomes the reason for the distance in your relationships. Here we are telling you how you can save yourself from getting into such situations and what things you should never say in front of your wife or partner.

Joke about looks

If you are thinking that if you say anything to her jokingly about her looks and she would not mind, then you are wrong. It is unbearable for any woman that her own partner makes fun of her looks and style. So, if you are finding something wrong with their make-up or fashion looks, then you may simply tell them about your opinion instead of making fun of them.

Do not underestimate

If your wife or girlfriend does not work or is not an expert in household activities, then it does not mean that you underestimate her personality. Never make fun of her for being a housewife or if she has no work. If you do such things, then your partner may feel bad and you may also spoil your image in front of them. It would be better if you motivate your partner.

Taunting every time

Every girl wants her partner to encourage and respect her. But if you keep on commenting, making jokes about her, or insulting her, then it can spoil your relationship. This is the reason you should never make a habit of taunting your partner.

Making fun of the family

To maintain a good relationship with your partner, it is necessary that you respect each other’s family. But if you make fun of your partner’s family members in every conversation, then it becomes unbearable for any woman to listen to this. Maybe this can spoil your relationship and she will stop respecting you too.

