Relationship Expert Has A ‘Reminder’ For Couples

Every relationship hits a point when the spark of “the beginning” fades and one of the partners or both, in some cases, feels like it’s the end of their bond. A ‘dying relationship’ usually hampers your mental and physical well-being.

Whereas a healthy relationship strengthens your bond and gives you a scope to grow as an individual.

If you feel like your relationship is falling apart, check out this recent Instagram post by marriage and relationship therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab who shared some pointers to ensure your relationship stays healthy.

Sharing a post on the social media handle, Nedra in the caption wrote, “Be intentional about your relationships because they impact how you see yourself and your emotional and mental health.”

The relationship expert further listed some points for adult couples to remember:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist (@nedratawwab)

She said that while one has no choice in picking up his or her family, they can decide whom they want in their life. “Also, you can choose how frequently you engage with them,” Nedra pointed out.

The relationship expert said that people should be upfront about their expectations and needs when choosing friends or partners.

A relationship requires effort and work from both partners. In case, you’re the only one putting in all the effort, your relationship may doom.

Nedra suggests people be vocal about the boundaries in a relationship. In case, you have a limit in mind, you must tell your partner about it and ask them to respect the same.

“Silence is not golden,” said the therapist adding that you must talk about your issues as soon as possible to figure out a solution.

According to Nedra, a second chance in a relationship should only be given if you are sure that your partner has changed. “Hoping that things will be different is not clear enough. Be explicit about your desires and watch for consistently improved behaviour.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here