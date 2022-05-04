Relationship Going Downhill? Quit These Habits to Make Your Marriage Work

Leading a happy and nurtured relationship requires immense effort. While the honeymoon period in any marriage can end within a few months, the rest of the time may turn unbearable if not taken care of.

If you and your partner are experiencing frequent nasty fights over the smallest of things, then it’s high time to pull your marriage back on track despite how pulled down it appears. Surely, you must have taken the expert’s advice to find solutions and have come up with things that you must do, but apart from doing advisable things you must avoid these things if you want your relationship to come back on track:

Stop emotionally burdening your partner

You might be going through some emotional situations, it could be your past or present. It won’t be always possible for your partner to bear the burden of your problems, because they might be tolerating their own. Quit unrealistic expectations

First of all, always being on the side of a person who is expecting every time is already turning your relationship toxic. And then above that expecting something, which can’t be fulfilled will surely suffocate your partner. Quitting on those unrealistic expectations should be prioritised first if your relationship is going down the hill. Stay away from the blame game

Fights and arguments take place in every relationship, but you need to start accepting your mistake rather than blaming your partner. This will only make your relationship more open and stronger wherein both of you will feel that you can rely on each other. Stop controlling

You and your partner will surely have two different personalities, and it is obvious that both of you have varied likings and dislikes. In this scenario, you must not expect your partner to behave according to you or follow your ideas and opinions. You must open the window of your understanding.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.