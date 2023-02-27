Breakups are always hard to deal with, especially when the other person is your colleague. When an office romance doesn’t work, it always puts a person in a mess. It is totally different from a normal breakup because you have to keep in touch with the same person. You will meet with each other on a daily basis and work together in the same place.

But you need to remember that because of a failed relationship, you can’t hamper your work or career. After the breakup, people often maintain a distance from one another at the office and that impacts the work-life balance. But for your career and growth, you should take a strong foot forward and try to maintain a professional relationship with your ex. However, some people find it difficult to face the ex-partner in office. Therefore, let’s take a look at some simple tips for establishing a formal relationship with your coworker after a breakup.

1. Keep personal and professional life separate: Try to keep your personal and professional life separate before getting into a relationship with a colleague. So, even after the breakup, your professional relationship with the colleague will remain the same and you won’t feel awkward.

2. Control emotions: After a breakup as soon as one has an interaction with them in the office, people begin to recall the personal relationship. But you need to control your emotions and focus only on work. If you are working on the same project try to keep the mutual conversation limited to professional discussion only.

3. Refrain from doing evil: Numerous individuals begin to behave badly toward others in the workplace after the breakup. This leads to poor professional relations. Therefore, avoid discussing your personal life with anyone, even by mistake in the office. Also, avoid personal gossip with other colleagues and try to maintain a healthy distance.

4. Avoid quarrels: Some people remain extremely positive about their ex-partner even after a breakup. As a result, they dislike people who are close to their ex-partners. So, they start quarrelling with their colleagues who have a good relationship with their ex. As a result, it affects their work life. So don’t interfere in the personal lives of your colleagues and just try to focus on your work.

