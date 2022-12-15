Reliance Consumer Products Limited Launches FMCG Brand, Independence In Gujarat

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., the FMCG arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., launched its indigenous made- for-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence in Gujarat.

Introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad, the brand offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand, Independence, which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” says Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Ambani further added, “The brand stands for truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians.”

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. aims to empower Indians with indigenously developed products. The company plans to develop Gujarat as a go-to-market state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout of the brand.

Building on the equity and affinity of brand Reliance in Gujarat, the company plans to make the launch, an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors and kiranas in India. Products from Independence are tailor made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.

With the aim of shared prosperity, the company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.

