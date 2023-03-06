Reliance Jewels to Preview its Thanjavur Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI | EXCLUSIVE

A pioneer in crafting exquisite,contemporary and timeless jewellery pieces that celebrate India’s rich culture and heritage, Reliance Jewels, is all set to bring Tamil Nadu’s, Thanjavur region’s rich heritage to life with the preview of their Akshaya Tritiya collection Thanjavur exclusively at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, in collaboration with celebrated fashion designer Monisha Jaising.

Commenting on the association Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels, says, “We are delighted to partner with Monisha Jaising to preview our upcoming Thanjavur collection at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2023. Her vision and creativity and the beautiful line created perfectly complement the essence of the Thanjavur collection, and we can’t wait to see the magic unfold on the runway”.

Inspired by a tropical island wedding, Monisha’s showcase promises to take the audience on a journey through tropical sunsets, wedding wows, imagination, and reflection, where resort wear meets jewels and couture effortlessly. The collection will feature a range of designs that seamlessly blend couture and jewellery, creating a perfect fusion of elegance and luxury.

The exquisite collection by Monisha is a tribute to creativity and the beauty of craft. Designed for women who wear Monisha Jaising’s garments with ease, feel bold and free, but most importantly, elegant. The silhouettes in the collection are designed to echo controlled opulence and feature embellished pant suits, crystal-embellished tops with décolletage necklines, and exquisite layered necklaces.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Monisha Jaising says,“My collection is an amalgamation of costume artistry with the exquisite craftsmanship of Reliance jewels. The signature MJ draped gowns teamed with embellished crop tops and accessorised with the filigree neck chokers by Reliance Jewels instantly raise the glamour quotient!”

Located in Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur is home to a rich and vibrant culture and an important landmark for South Indian art, architecture and temples. Reliance Jewels’ Thanjavur collection draws inspiration from the divine temples, the mesmerising architecture, the magnificent Durbar hall, Poompuhar and the exemplary art of Thanjavur including woodwork, paintings, metal and brass artefacts and much more.

With the Thanjavur collection, the brand continues to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, bringing alive the stories and traditions of one of India’s most fascinating regions, Tamil Nadu.

“India is a country of diverse cultures, and every region has its own unique story to tell. At Reliance Jewels, we have always been passionate about capturing these stories and bringing them to life through our jewellery collections. This year, we are thrilled to continue our journey to the land of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, a treasure trove of hidden gems and a living embodiment of Indian craft and culture. The Thanjavur collection is the culmination of our journey to this beautiful region, and we look forward to the exciting and visually stunning display of the same at the showcase,” adds Sunil Nayak.

Every inspiration has been thoughtfully incorporated into an exquisite range of gold and diamond collection where each jewellery piece is crafted to perfection with an emphasis on quality and craftsmanship, to bring alive the stories, heritage, and history of the region.

The showcase will feature Monisha Jaising’s signature style of luxury pret and couture ensembles, which will be beautifully complemented by the opulence of intricately handcrafted fine jewellery by Reliance Jewels on March 11th, 2023 at 8:30 pm at the Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

