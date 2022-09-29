Reliance Retail Launches its Premium Fashion and Lifestyle Store, AZORTE, in Bengaluru

India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, today, launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand, AZORTE to transform the way Indians shop for premium international and contemporary Indian fashion merchandise, AZORTE will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.

Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping even more enjoyable.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle – Reliance Retail, said, “The mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments, as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience.”

Rakesh Jallipally, Vice-President and Business Head, AZORTE, said, “AZORTE is India’s first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented – shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe with AZORTE. They can express their authentic and uncompromising take on style with the best of western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.”

AZORTE, a house of brands with a curated collection, is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio that has adopted a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments.

The elegantly designed stores will house both own and co-created lines. With a store size of around 18,000 square feet, the first AZORTE store opened its

doors at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here