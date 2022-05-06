Remarkable Celebrity Walk-in Closets to Get Inspired From

Nothing can define luxury better than an expansive walk-in closet. After all, it is the most exciting space that inhabits voguish couture by renowned designers and the best destination to play dress-up. A unique sense of satisfaction is evoked by a good closet. When we say that a luxurious home is incomplete without a walk-in closet, our mind automatically takes us to the celebrities who have always kept the fashion police on their toes and made all the heads turn with their entrance. Now, even the slightest glimpse of the walk-in wardrobe of those celebrities sends us all in frenzy. So if you have been dreaming to have your own super fancy wardrobe, then here’s a virtual tour of the most stunning walk-in closet of some celebrities, which will surely inspire you to put together your chic designs:

Gauri Khan

While redesigning the royal masterpiece that Mannat is, Gauri Khan made sure to come up with the closet that matched the regal aesthetic of the rest of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion. If you want to add grandeur to your closet then getting inspired by Gauri’s closet will bring much-needed magnificence. While the gold bars add the splendor, the mirrored walls will make your space look even bigger.

Priyanka Chopra

If you are the one looking for something subtle, but chic, then nothing is better than getting inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s gorgeous spacious closet. While the all-white shelves and walls enhanced the elegance of the closet, brown wooden flooring will add much-needed coziness and warmth to the place. Another reason to go all white is to make your whole ensemble collection pop out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

People willing to quench their thirst for contemporary, take a sneak peek at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe, which will perfectly satisfy your cravings for modernity, vogue, and lavish closet. Kareena’s dazzling closet is filled with everything glitz with a tinch of royalty and Indian touch. The overall mirror will add the gleaming modernism. And the wooden chair and floral carpet will give it the hint of much-needed Indian flavour.

So which one is your favourite?

