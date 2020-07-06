5 Simple Remedies You Can Try This Summer For An Itchy Beard

If you’re a man with a glorious beard, you know just how much of a problem itching is, especially during the summer months. Beard hair usually attracts bacteria and requires proper and regular grooming. Add summer heat to it, and an itchy and sweaty beard is what you’d get.

It’s also important to remember that your beard hair isn’t like the hair on your head. Beard hair growth is mostly driven by testosterone, the primary male sex hormone. This is why you need to take extra care of it and treat it properly to minimize itching, rashes, eczema, etc.

So, if you’re wondering how to keep your beard in shape and stop it from itching excessively this summer, here are a few simple steps you absolutely need to follow.

1. Keep it clean: Beard hygiene begins with facial hygiene, so keep your skin clean and oil-free. Wash your face and beard at least twice every day with warm water and a face wash or cleanser suited to your skin type. Avoid excess sweat from accumulating in your beard by wiping it with fresh wipes or a reusable towel throughout the day.

2. Keep it soft: The harder your facial hair is the more itchy and scratchy it will feel. Use a soft conditioner once or twice a week on your beard hair, moisturize it with natural products like coconut oil or aloe vera, eat healthy and drink plenty of water to keep your beard hair soft. Remember to moisturize your face properly every time you wash your face and beard.

3. Trim your beard: Nothing attracts germs and microbes more than unkempt and overgrown beard hair. Plus, it’s also not very attractive and is definitely promotes excessive sweating and itching. So, keep your beard hair trimmed throughout the summer months.

4. Avoid chemicals: Beard grooming products might look alluring, but they often consist of very harsh chemicals that can irritate your skin, turn beard hair hard and make the bearded area of your face itch severely. So always read labels thoroughly before buying and opt for more sensitive or natural products.

5. Comb your beard: Combing your beard once or twice every day makes it look more groomed, and also brushes off any residual particles of food or dust caught in it. Use wooden combs or brushes to do this. Combing your beard can also help keep the beard clean and itch-free.

