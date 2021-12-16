Remember These Key Points Before Taking Thyroid Medication

What is Thyroid disease? It is a general term used for the hormonal condition in which the thyroid gland either overproduces or underproduces the thyroid hormone. The thyroid gland typically makes hormones to keep the body functioning normally. When excessive thyroid hormones are produced, the body uses the energy too quickly – this condition is called hyperthyroidism. On the flip-side, if your thyroid produces too little thyroid hormone, it is called hypothyroidism. When the body produces fewer hormones, it will make the individual feel tired, and they won’t be able to tolerate cold temperatures.

If an individual is not able to manage thyroid levels, it might lead to heart or nerve related ailments. However, one can regulate the thyroid levels by taking medicines at the right time and in the right quantity.

When to eat?

Unlike other medications, which are usually recommended to be taken after the meal, thyroid drugs have to be eaten empty stomach. This is because the absorption of thyroid medicine becomes ineffective post-lunch.

Consistency

Consistency plays a vital role when it comes to thyroid medication, hence, one should take the medicine at the same time daily. Eating the medicine on an empty stomach is the best way to make it a part of your normal routine. It is suggested that the medicine should be taken 30 to 60 minutes prior to consuming any meal.

Consume with plain water

Thyroid drugs should only be consumed with plain water, swallowing your pill with coffee or tea is not recommended as it reduces its effect.

Don’t take any other drugs

If you take other medications, make sure that thyroid medicine should not be taken along with any other drugs. If you have to take any supplements in the morning, take them at least 30-60 minutes prior to the thyroid medicines. In case you are confused or have more than two medicines to consume, consult your doctor about the timings.

All the above-mentioned points are crucial for thyroid patients. In case a patient forgets to take the medicine one day, it won’t cause trouble however, if missing on medication becomes a habit, it can possibly invite serious health issues. Consuming medication even on alternate days is not recommended for thyroid patients.

Importantly, one should always consult their doctor before beginning thyroid medications.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.