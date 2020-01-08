Take the pledge to vote

Remembering Elvis Presley, the King of Rock N Roll

Elvis Presley shot to fame with his first single 'Heartbreak Hotel' (1956). He died on August 16, 1977 after a cardiac arrest.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
Remembering Elvis Presley, the King of Rock N Roll
Elvis Presley passed away in 1977.

Elvis Presley, perhaps the most popular pop star of all times, would have turned 85 on Wednesday, January 8. Presley died on August 16, 1977 after a cardiac arrest. This talented actor and musician shot to fame with his first No.1 single ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ (1956).

We take a look at 5 of his most loved songs:

1. Can’t help falling in love (1961):

This absolutely dreamy song from Presley’s movie Blue Hawaii has been etched forever in the ‘ode to true love’ category. This classic number has later been sung by stalwarts such as Bob Dylan and U2.

2. Hound Dog (1957):

The Love Me Tender actor’s rendition of this song on ‘The Milton Berle Show’ is considered pretty iconic. This peppy number sang with zealous hip-leg movements, made him a national sensation. In the US, Hound Dog was his best-selling single.

3. Jailhouse Rock (1957):

This classic song from Elvis’ movie of the same name continues to be popular even today. Written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, this is quite a groovy number.

4. All shook up (1957):

This chartbuster connected with all lovestruck individuals. Elvis Presley’s fans love this pulsating song. Hall of Fame songwriter Otis Blackwell had composed it.

5. In the Ghetto (1969):

Written by Mac Davis, this heart-warming song, revolving around distress and poverty in certain sections of America, was a huge comeback hit. Conveying a social message this melodious song had struck a chord with the masses.

Elvis’ appeal is timeless. Be it in his songs or appearance, till date his enigmatic persona is talked about. Even when he is no more, his dressing style, mannerisms continue to have an immense impact on popular culture.

