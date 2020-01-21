Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Remembering Geeta Bali: Talented Dancer and Outstanding Actress

Geeta made her debut as a lead actress in 1946 movie 'Badnaami'. She went on to do more than 70 films in a career span of 10 years.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Remembering Geeta Bali: Talented Dancer and Outstanding Actress
Geeta Bali

Late Bollywood actress Geeta Bali can be aptly described with many adjectives in favour of her acting, dance and life struggles. Born as Harkirtan Kaur in the city of Sargodha in Pakistan in 1930, Geeta Bali passed away on January 21, 1965. The actress, along with her family, moved to Mumbai after she made entry in Bollywood.

Starting at the age of 12, as a child actress in the movie The Cobbler, Geeta made her debut as a lead actress in 1946 movie Badnaami. She went on to do more than 70 films in a career span of 10 years. The actress worked with the likes of Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor. However, she gave up acting after getting married to the then superstar Shammi Kapoor.

Geeta and Shammi worked together in movies including Kedar Kapoor’s Miss Coca Cola and Hari Walia’s Coffee House. It was during Kishor Sharma’s Rangeen Raatein in Ranikhet, when the two fell in love with each other.

Both their families were against the marriage. The lovebirds spontaneously decided to marry in a temple. Shammi called up close friend Johnny Walker and told him about the plan. Shammi then called up director Hari Walia who was the only witness of the wedding that took place at Mumbai’s Banganga temple.

They had a perfect love life, and had a son Aditya Raj Kapoor and a daughter Kanchan Kapoor. However, in early January 1965, Geeta Bali was diagnosed with smallpox, and later passed away on January 21, 1965. She was only 34 at the time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram