Remembering Geeta Bali: Talented Dancer and Outstanding Actress

Late Bollywood actress Geeta Bali can be aptly described with many adjectives in favour of her acting, dance and life struggles. Born as Harkirtan Kaur in the city of Sargodha in Pakistan in 1930, Geeta Bali passed away on January 21, 1965. The actress, along with her family, moved to Mumbai after she made entry in Bollywood.

Starting at the age of 12, as a child actress in the movie The Cobbler, Geeta made her debut as a lead actress in 1946 movie Badnaami. She went on to do more than 70 films in a career span of 10 years. The actress worked with the likes of Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor. However, she gave up acting after getting married to the then superstar Shammi Kapoor.

Geeta and Shammi worked together in movies including Kedar Kapoor’s Miss Coca Cola and Hari Walia’s Coffee House. It was during Kishor Sharma’s Rangeen Raatein in Ranikhet, when the two fell in love with each other.

Both their families were against the marriage. The lovebirds spontaneously decided to marry in a temple. Shammi called up close friend Johnny Walker and told him about the plan. Shammi then called up director Hari Walia who was the only witness of the wedding that took place at Mumbai’s Banganga temple.

They had a perfect love life, and had a son Aditya Raj Kapoor and a daughter Kanchan Kapoor. However, in early January 1965, Geeta Bali was diagnosed with smallpox, and later passed away on January 21, 1965. She was only 34 at the time.

