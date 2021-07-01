Remembering Marlon Brando through his Memorable Dialogues, Quotes

Marlon Brando is regarded as the brightest star in the history of cinema. An actor par excellence, Marlon was a naturally gifted, extraordinary artist who left an exceptional body of work in his 6-decade long career. He is credited as one of the maiden actors who had ushered in Stanislavski’s system of acting and method acting in mainstream cinema and wooed the audience.

He had won 2 Academy Awards, 3 BAFTA, 2 Golden Globe Awards. Having featured in iconic movies like The Streetcar Named Desire, The Godfather, Julius Caesar, Apocalypse Now; Marlon had been known both for his power packed performances and unforgettable dialogues. The legendary actor passed away on July 1, 2004. Today marks his 17th death anniversary.

Let’s reminisce the amazing actor’s best films dialogues on his death anniversary:

‘’I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse’’.

‘’It’s not personal. It’s business’’.

‘’Someday—and that day may never come— I’ll call upon you to do a service for me. But until that day, accept this justice as gift on my daughter’s wedding day.’’ - - All 3 above dialogues are by Marlon as Vito Corleone in The Godfather

“I never met a dame yet that didn’t know if she was good-looking or not without being told. And there are some of them that give themselves credit for more than they’ve got.”- As Stanley Kowalski from the movie, A Streetcar Named Desire

“Tell ‘em we said sayonara.”- As Major Lloyd Gruver from Sayonara

“You think you’re too good for me? Nobody’s too good for me. Anybody thinks they’re too good for me, I make sure I knock ‘em over sometime.” – As Johnny Strabler from The Wild One

“Hey, you wanna hear my philosophy of life? Do it to him before he does it to you.” - From On the Waterfront as Terry Malloy

Here are some quotes of the actor from his real life interviews, that were equally popular:

The pursuit of the material has become our reason for living, not enjoyment of living itself.

I got a scar on my knee…and uh a few scars on my soul.

Privacy is not something that I’m merely entitled to, it’s an absolute prerequisite.

Regret is useless in life. It’s in the past. All we have is now

Every time you get knocked down you get up stronger.

