Remembering MF Husain on His 9th Death Anniversary

Maqbool Fida Husain, better known as MF Husain, was one of the most enigmatic and internationally recognized Indian artists. His works most often depicted human circumstances executed in a modified Cubist style. Husain painted his canvases in bold and vibrant colours and treated his diverse topics in series. Popularly known as the 'Picasso of India', Husain was also a prolific printmaker, photographer and filmmaker. His later works were met with controversies and criticism for portraying Hindu deities in an obscene manner. To his last breath at the age of 95, he remained in a self-imposed exile for over five years, accepting Qatari citizenship in 2010. He died in 2011 due to a heart attack.

On Husain’s 9th death anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about him:

- As a child, Hussain loved to read poetries and learnt the art of calligraphy.

- During his early days in Mumbai, Husain started painting cinema hoardings to earn money.

Given the bad pay, he started working at a toy factory where he designed and built fretwork toys.

- In 1973, Husain was awarded the Padma Bhushan. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

- In February 2006, several lawsuits were filed against Husain, calling for his arrest as some of his works hurt religious sentiments.

- Hussain also made feature films, like Through the Eyes of a Painter that won the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival. He received the National Film Award for Best Experimental Film in 1967.

- Many Bollywood actresses became the muse of the art maestro, however, his admiration for Madhuri Dixit was unmatchable.

- Madhuri Dixit, who was the subject of a series of Husain’s paintings, also featured in his directed feature film Gajagamini. The film was his tribute to Dixit.

- In 2004, he also directed the film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

