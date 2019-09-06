Remembering Sahitya Akademi Winner Kiran Nagarkar and His Famous Works

India lost another gem on September 5, 2019, as noted writer and playwright Kiran Nagarkar passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. At the age of 77, the Sahitya Akademi winner lost his life to bad health, following a brain haemorrhage earlier this week. Nagarkar was well-known in the literary world, especially for his novels and plays in both Marathi and English.

While it is impossible to bring the person back to life, one can always hold on to memories by keeping the work of these gems alive. Possessing great literary wealth, Nagarkar has left behind a rich legacy of award-winning novels. Here are the titles that are a must read:

Ravan and Eddie: A stunning ode to the city of Mumbai, Nagarkar's Ravan and Eddie is a tale of is a humorous tale of two boys, a Hindu named Ravan and a Christian named Eddie, and the people living in Mumbai's chawls. The bestseller was followed by two other books, completing a trilogy. These books were titled The Extras and Rest In Peace.

Cuckold: While most bibliophiles do not need an introduction to this book, Cuckold is the book which made Nagarkar win the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2001. The book is an epic retelling of the story of Mira. However, the story is described through the eyes of Maharaj Kumar, her husband.

Saat Sakkam Trechalis: Though an established English writer, Nagarkar's first published work was in Marathi. Titled Saat Sakkam Trechalis (meaning seven sixes are forty-three); the novel explores the complexities of the human psyche. Additionally, it is a dark and pessimistic take on life.

God's Little Soldier: Tackling the subjects like extremism and political crises deftly, Nagarkar's God's Little Soldier revolves around the story of Zia Khan. The story deals with his fight with the good and bad, as he travels to Cambridge from the backstreets of Bombay, and then to Afghanistan and California.

Bedtime Story: Nagarkar's Bedtime Story is a play in four acts, which can be best described as an electrifying version of the Mahabharat. While the play was written right after Emergency, it was published back in 2015.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.