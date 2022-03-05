Remembering Shane Warne: The Legendary Cricketer had a Clothing Line and Gin Collection to his Name, too

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who steered his country towards various achievements on the cricket field, passed away this Friday. The 52-year-old leg-spinner reportedly died after suffering a heart attack at a villa in Thailand.

As the cricket icon left for his heavenly abode, wishes poured in for him from across the world, especially from the cricketing fraternity. However, as the world remembers his charismatic performance on the cricket ground, let us have a look at his performance in other fields too.

Shane Warne had also launched his clothing line ‘Spinners by Warne’ back in 2009. Initially, the brand was launched only in Australia but made its entry in India a year later. It had exclusively partnered with Reliance Trends in India to launch the apparel brand.

While targeting the Indian market, it launched a limited-edition collection of men’s T-shirts for the IPL. “The range draws inspiration from India in its use of bright colours like green and purple,” Warne had told The Hindu Businessline.

Shane Warne had been involved in the designing of the Spinners range. The clothing line comprised of boys-wear, menswear, innerwear and sleepwear and stepped into the spashio (sport+fashion) garment industry.

Notably, the clothing line had gained significant popularity in Australia where it sold more than a million units in the initial years of its launch. In Australia, Shane Warne had joined hands with an Australian brand development company Lime Door Brands in 2009 to launch the clothing line.

Apart from the fashion industry, Shane Warne also founded a gin collection brand SevenZeroEight. According to its website, the gin is produced in Western Australia and is made with ‘finest botanicals’. Shane wanted to name the gin brand as something personal to him. Hence, SevenZeroEight was chosen as Shane had achieved a record-breaking 708 wicket in his cricket test career.

As per recent reports, Shane Warne’s management has shared a statement saying that the cricketer “was found unresponsive in his villa”. It further stated that medical staff tried to revive him but to no avail. The official reason behind Shane Warne’s death is yet to be revealed.

