Remembering Sridevi: A Style Inspiration Who Graced Everything From Sarees to Summer Dresses

Even as the world tries to deal with the untimely death of one of Indian cinema's most beloved female actors, we remain in love with her perfect fashion choices that never failed to inspire us. Going through her fashion journey, we can see her jump from shorts, summer dresses and jumpsuits to Elie Saab evening gowns, Sabyasachi saris and Manish Malhotra lehengas with unbelievable ease. Remembering the fashion icon who seemed ageless, we've compiled some of her best fashion moments:1) Sridevi came in for an episode of a singing reality show to promote her film, Mom, and wore a white floral print Sabyasachi saree that she paired with a chunky statement necklace. Her hair pulled up back in a loose bun and a red lipstick accentuated her brilliant smile:2) Sridevi gave a classy spin to otherwise boring co-ordinate suits as she arrived at a special screening of Mom in Mumbai:3) Her 'Airport style' had always been a combination of comfy and quirky. See her pairing a bomber jacket and black tights with equal perfection:4) This ethereal beauty proved time and again that age is just a number. Sridevi swept all divas with this fucshia satin ball gown as she posed for a photo during 'Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017'. Her contrasting green choker neck-piece and earrings set the style benchmark high:5) After garnering great reviews for her dressing on Day 1 at IFFI 2017, Bollywood’s evergreen actress Sridevi stunned all on Day 2 by her epic fashion. The 54-year-old actress dazzled in a black designer ensemble. Check her picture.6) Sridevi once again left all speechless when she and husband, Boney Kapoor attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017:7) Sridevi was spotted on the airport with her daughter Khushi rocking a casual wear looking all bright and cheerful. Her style looked much inspired from her daughters here:8) Sridevi posed for the photographers on her arrival at Kanta Motwane's party at Olive in Mumbai. She wore a summer dress with the same grace as a saree:9) Sridevi wore a gorgeous off shoulder jumpsuit by Falguni and Shane Peacock for Zee TV's 25 years completion party looking nothing short of a modern day queen:10) Looking glamorous and gorgeous as usual, Sridevi arrived at the International Customs Day event with Boney Kapoor.11) Sridevi looked like a diva in this grey-colored dhoti-style jumpsuit with embroidered jacket by Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week 2018:12) Sridevi always made sure that she is the best dressed and maintains the tag of diva with pride. That's how she posed on her arrival for Mukesh Ambani's party hosted at his residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on October 12, 2017: