1-min read

Remo Dsouza Donates Blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dsouza to Instagram to share that he particiapted in the blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Remo Dsouza Donates Blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav
Filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dsouza to Instagram to share that he particiapted in the blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza on Monday donated blood at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav.

The blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity is well known, and Remo posted on Instagram his experience of taking part in the activity.

"Bappa has always showered his blessings on us. I was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ....a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive," Remo wrote.

Along with it, he has uploaded a few pictures of him giving blood.

View this post on Instagram

#remfam

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on

Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.

