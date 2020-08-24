Remo Dsouza Donates Blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav
Filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dsouza to Instagram to share that he particiapted in the blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dsouza to Instagram to share that he particiapted in the blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza on Monday donated blood at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav.
The blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity is well known, and Remo posted on Instagram his experience of taking part in the activity.
"Bappa has always showered his blessings on us. I was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ....a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive," Remo wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Bappa has always showered his blessings on us was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ...... a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive and had the honour to distribute our first #highondance #A&co. #MAP range to a good cause THANK YOU @prashant2112
Along with it, he has uploaded a few pictures of him giving blood.
Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana 'Keen' to Help NCB in Sushant Case: I've Witnessed It All Personally, But Need Protection
- With Made In India iPhones, Apple Set To Get Its India Online Store: Here Is What This Means For You
- Move Over Kokilaben Rap, Rashi and Binod Mashup is Keeping Netizens Hooked
- Lionel Messi is on the Market But Who All Can Really Afford Him
- #BindiTwitter is Taking Over Social Media, But Kokilaben is the Winner