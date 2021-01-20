Remo D’souza Steps Out for a Ride with Friend Aamir Ali

Choreographer Remo D'Souza finally seemed well recovered from the recent heart attack as he was caught on camera during an outing with wife Lizelle and friend Aamir Ali on Monday. The video opens to Remo talking to paparazzi as he gets out of his car and heads towards Aamir’s car. The choreographer greeted them with a smile and thanked his well-wishers and fans for praying for his speedy recovery. Later in the video, Aamir also greets the paparazzi and says Remo is a ‘superman’.

Remo suffered from a heart attack on December 11, 2020, and was admitted at a hospital, where he had to undergo an angioplasty surgery. He was discharged on December 19.

Remo has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his day-to-day life. Recently, he went live on Instagram and answered several questions that people had regarding his health. In the live session, he shared that many of the people, even his friends who have known him for a long time, think he got the heart-attack because of taking steroids. He denied these rumours saying he never took steroids and only consumes protein shake during his workout session.

Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Remo called the day the scariest time of his life and revealed that it was quite shocking for everyone as he always keeps checking on his body from time to time. He also added that it is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress. The choreographer has been recovering well and is getting back to his normal life.