Removing Stains to Cleaning Furniture, The Many Uses of Dishwash Liquid

Dishwashing soap is commonly used in the kitchen to clean dishes. But for those of you who don’t know, the usage of dishwashing liquid is not restricted to just washing utensils. You can use dishwashing liquid for a variety of purposes other than cleaning dishes.

Helps in removing stains

You can use it to get rid of stains on clothes. While common detergents spoil the fabric of clothes, dish wash removes the stains on clothes without any damage. You can take the help of dish wash soap to clean the dirt off the collar of the shirts as well.

Helps in cleaning the floor

You may brighten the floor of your house and bathroom in minutes by using dishwashing soap. To do this, combine 2 tablespoons of dish soap with warm water and mop the floor with it. At the same time, dishwashing soap is ideal for cleaning the carpet on the floor.

Helps in cleaning the furniture

Dishwash detergent can also be used to clean household furniture such as plastic tables and chairs. Clean the plastic furniture by mixing dishwashing solutions with water and then washing it with clean water.

Helps in cleaning the jewellery

Dishwash soap can also be an efficient formula to clean jewellery. Dish soap is really useful, especially for polishing silver jewellery. Soak the jewellery in warm water with dishwashing liquid or 2-3 drops of liquid. The jewellery will shine readily after being rubbed with a brush.

Helps in gardening

Dishwash soap also works well as a plant insecticide. Fill a spray bottle with 1 litre of water and 4 drops of dishwashing liquid. Spray the plants with this combination. This will eliminate all of the insects in your plants.

