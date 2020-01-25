Republic Day 2020: 5 Ways to Make the Most of the Day

Come Republic Day on January 26, a number of us will be hooked to the television screen early in the day to watch an elaborate march past followed by the display of tableaux by various states and government departments as well as a show of strength and creativity by the various wings of defence.

But what do you do once the march past and the television spectacle get over? For starters, you can actually ditch the television set and visit the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Here are five ways to make the most of Republic Day 2020

Go watch the visual spectacle live

As India gears up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26, one can ditch the television set and go to Rajpath in the national capital. The tickets for the showcasing presided over by President of India Ram Nath Kovind, are sold every year from January 7 to January 25 from various outlets in Delhi, between 10am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 4pm. They can buy the Republic Day 2020 parade tickets from North Block Roundabout, Sena Bhawan (Gate 2), Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3), Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate), Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple) and Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

Go out and gorge delicacies in Purani Dilli

After having witnessed the march past, you can head into Purani Dilli and try some chaat or piping hot parathas. Sweet delights like Jalebis and other traditional desserts are also available for you to gorge on. From Gol Gappas to Daulat Ki Chaat and Choley Kulche to dahi bhallas, Republic Day 2020 could turn out to be one of the best food adventures you ever had.

Shopping on discount

Republic Day always brings with it a number of sales and discount offers both in the real and virtual world. Sites like Amazon or Flipkart offer huge discounts on merchandise leading up to the day. Stores across malls and shopping centres too highlight a number of offers to lure prospective buyers. 71st Republic Day could be the perfect event for you to shop till you drop at discounted rates.

Explore the heritage of Delhi

Being a day of immense historical importance, Republic Day could also be the perfect day to head out to explore the heritage of Join an organised walk or scavenge the bylanes of history to discover its speckled and rich past.

Play patriotic songs on loop

We Indians are hooked to music of any kind and celebrating Republic Day is no different. Play songs by the likes of AR Rahman, or those from films like Rang De Basanti, Border and Swades on a loop throughout the day to amplify the sense of patriotism in you.

