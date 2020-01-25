Republic Day 2020: Qutub Minar to India Gate, 5 Historical Places to Visit in Delhi

The 71st Indian Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26, 2020. A day of national importance, Republic Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect, declaring the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. It was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Every year, tableaux, parades and other cultural events are performed at Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day. Apart from Indian dignitaries, foreign dignitaries are invited as guests to the occasion. This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the event as the chief guest. He was invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 11th BRICS Summit last year.

If you want to soak in the spirit of patriotism, here are five historical places you should visit in Delhi to remember the significance of January 26.

Qutub Minar: Delhi has India’s tallest monument. The 73-metre long Qutub Minar is one of the best places to visit on Republic Day. It is located in Mehrauli, which also houses several other archaeological sites. Qutub Minar has many important structures in the same area, including Tomb of Iltutmish, Alai –Darwaja and Tomb of Imam Zamin. It is a world’s UNESCO heritage site.

India Gate: One of the must-visit places in Delhi, India Gate has the names of 70,000 Indian Army soldiers etched on it, who fought the First World War (1914-1918). People can visit the site in the second half of the day on January 26. In the evening, the entire structure gets lit up in tricolor theme.

Lodi Garden: Another historical place, Lodhi Garden falls under the New Delhi area and is spread over 90 acres. The garden houses Mohammed Shah’s Tomb, along with the Tomb of Sikandar Lodi, Shisha Gumbad and Bara Gumbad. Apart from these things, the garden houses architectural works done by the Lodis in the 15th century. It is one of the protected sites of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is to be noted that Lodi dynasty was the last one of Delhi Sultanate.

Humayun's Tomb: The tomb of Mughal Emperor Humayun, the site falls under Nizamuddin East in Delhi. The 450-year-old tomb is a popular site, and was also visited by former US president Barack Obama along with his wife Michelle Obama in 2010. He called the site “spectacular”. It is also believed that Humayun’s Tomb inspired the construction of Taj Mahal in Agra.

Mirza Ghalib's House: Famously called Mirza Ghalib’s Haveli, the site is located in Ballimaran area of Old Delhi. It has been declared heritage site by ASI. The building provides an insight into the lifestyle of Mirza Ghalib, a 19thcentury Urdu poet. The walls are covered with huge portrait of Ghalib and his famous couplets.

