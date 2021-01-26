Republic Day 2021: Indian Flag Colours Meaning and Significance of Tricolour, Chakra Explained

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 to honour the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This year, the nation will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. The main event will take place at the Rajpath in the national capital of India, New Delhi. Earlier, it was being said that the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson will be the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day Parade. But due to the new variant of the Covid-19 pandemic, he has cancelled his visit to India on Republic Day 2021.

The president of India hosts the flag at the Rajpath each year, after which the R-Day parade are organized to pay tribute to India, its unity in diversity and the rich cultural heritage. Also, all the states of the country build beautiful tableaus during the parade to showcase their culture and uniqueness.

The Indian National Flag, it comprises three colours – saffron, white and green, with the Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour at the centre. Every colour of the flag represents a certain aspect of the country.

Saffron: The topmost colour of the flag indicates the strength and courage of the country. The colour also symbolises sacrifice and hence, represents selfless feelings towards the nation. The colour reminds the political leaders to work for the country without self-motives and also encourages the soldiers for their selfless works at the borders to protect the country.

White: The middle band of the flag is of white colour indicating peace, truth and purity. White stands for purity, honesty, and peace. As India is a nation with vivid cultures and religions, this colour reminds everyone to maintain peace and live in harmony. The colour also represents knowledge and cleanliness.

Ashoka Chakra: The chakra is navy blue in colour and is made up of 24 spokes. It depicts the "wheel of the law" or the "wheel of Dharma" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by Emperor Ashoka. It represents motion or the life in movement and death in stagnation.

Green: Green is the colour of the last band of our flag. It represents greenery or fertility, prosperity and faith. The colour shows the importance of the environment and agriculture.