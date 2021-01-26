Republic Day 2021: Lip-smacking Recipes to Make Your Celebration More Vibrant

Celebrating 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, Indians will proudly attend the flag-hoisting ceremony and usher in the feeling of patriotism. While the day is usually celebrated with huge pomp and show every year, the celebrations will be a little different in 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions that have put a stop on huge social gatherings. Thus, people will enjoy the day by watching the Republic Day parade and other programmes held at New Delhi's Rajpath on their television. However, you can always watch TV with the company of some mouth-watering delicacies.

Here are some of the easy recipes that you can try at your home to cheer up your Republic Day 2021 celebrations. As the tricolour symbolises the national flag and represents the unity in diversity, you can also make delicacies in the three colours.

Tiranga Rice: Preparing Tiranga Rice will make your Republic Day vibrant as well yummy. The dish made with a tri-coloured layer can be prepared easily with some cooked rice, green spinach and orange saffron layer. It can be served with raita or curry.

Tricolour Capsicum Masala Stir Fry: Capsicums are easily available in various colours and you can make this Tricolour Capsicum Masala Stir Fry by using different coloured bell peppers, perfectly coated with spices. The dish looks lip-smacking as well as variant and can be served with roti, chapati, paratha or with rice.

Tricolour Kheer: Any celebration in India is considered incomplete without having kheer, the hot favourite dessert. Adding tricolour to it will make the dish look more appealing. While the rice perfectly cooked in milk and mixed with dry-fruits already cheer up any celebrations, the addition of saffron and pistachios to the regular kheer will make it more delicious.

Tri Fruit Barfi: This dessert is not so tough to prepare as it may sound. You can prepare the barfis in all the three colours – saffron, white and green – and make the tricolour layer and garnish it with pistachio powder.

Tricolour Jalebi: While this year people will avoid gathering at vendors and sweets shop to get jalebis, you can prepare this at home and feel the essence of Republic Day celebration. All that is needed to prepare this recipe is all-purpose flour, fine-grained semolina, baking powder and sugar syrup. For colouring, you can use pista powder for the green colour and saffron for the orange colour.