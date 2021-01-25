Republic Day 2021: Wishes and Quotes That You Can Share on WhatsApp and Facebook

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day this year. January 26 marks the day when the Indian Constitution was finally implemented in 1950 and replaced the Government of India Act (1935).

The day witnesses an extravagant parade held in Delhi every year, which is attended by the President of India and other political leaders and dignitaries along with the people of the country. In the parade, there is a showcase from all three armed forces, paramilitary forces and civil forces. Different states also represent their plurality with cultural performances to make the day memorable.

In order to remind your loved ones the importance of Republic Day 2021, you can send the following messages:

1. Let’s pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

2. Our freedom was taken away from us, but through the valiant struggles of our freedom fighters we got it back. Let’s always cherish our independence. Happy Republic Day!

3. Our valiant freedom fighters got us this independence; it is now our turn to safeguard the freedom of the country. Happy Republic Day!

4. Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our motherland on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021.

5. On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2021.

6. Let us take a pledge that we would not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would strive to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day 2021

7. Whether you be young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark skin, we all must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best under the sun! Happy Republic Day to you and your loved ones!

8. Be proud to be a part of the country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

9. Everyone who is born in this great land has only one identity - we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day!

10. We would have never known what freedom is had it not been for the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!

To make the day even more special you can share these quotes by eminent Indian leaders with your friends and family:

• We are Indians, firstly and lastly.

— B. R. Ambedkar

• You must be the change you want to see in the World.

— Mahatma Gandhi.

• Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.

– Swami Vivekananda

• Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic.

– Indira Gandhi

• At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.

– Jawaharlal Nehru