Republic Day 2022: Ace the Tricolour Makeup Look With These Simple Tips

Makeup lovers try to look for occasions to free the artist in them. As per the occasion or outfit, they play with their vanity to bring out their best looks. If you too love to experiment with your looks, then it’s time you celebrate Republic Day this year by showcasing your inner patriotic side through makeup.

As India celebrates 73rd Republic Day this year on January 26, you should open your makeup kit and paint yourself in tricolour. Saffron, white and green may not be your regular shades but you can still create some magical looks using these colours on Republic Day. Everyone has their way of portraying their patriotic side and if you think you are good at using makeup brushes, then you can use it as your way of bowing your head to the nation.

Let’s look at some of the looks which you can ace this republic day:

White and Green Eyeliner

The most basic look which you can carry is using the white and green eyeliner shades on your eyes. Wear a smudged white eyeliner on your upper eyelid and give a little wing. Use a white kajal and then below the white kajal, produce a smoky eye effect with a smudged green pencil liner. White will make your eyes look big and prominent while green will make them pop.

Tricolour Eye Shadow

Another basic look that you can opt for is blending saffron, green and white and making a tricolour on your eyelid. You can also complete the look by using a dash of electric blue mascara instead of a regular black one.

Simple Eyes and Bold Lips

You can use your face as a canvas and put different colours on different parts. You can keep a green and blue shade of eye makeup and wear bold orange lipstick and a white smudged kajal below the eyes.

Paint Your Nails Colourful

To complement your makeup, you can experiment with your nails too. Colourful nails are in trend nowadays, and what’s better than using the colours of patriotism. Paint your nails in tricolour using saffron, green and white on different nails.

Whatever makeup look you are picking, try to highlight one feature at a time. If you are playing with your eyes, keep your blush soft and simple or if you are going for bold lips, try to soothe your eyes with only applying white kohl.

