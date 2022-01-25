Republic Day 2022: Lift Your Fashion Quotient With Celebrity-approved Tricolour Looks

Republic Day is all about watching the grand parade carried out at Rajpath, flag hoisting in your locality, having delicious snacks at home, and spending the day with friends and family. But this year too, we’ll be celebrating Republic Day without any large gathering all thanks to the third wave of Covid-19. However, we can watch the parade live on television but the feeling of experiencing it live is different. As we can’t do anything about it, we can keep our spirits high and celebrate the day with the same enthusiasm. We can dress up well, cook good food, spend the day with family, and connect with friends through video calls.

As rightly said, you feel what you wear. So to feel the patriotic vibes, carry the tricolour outfits on the day. Let’s look at some celebrity-approved tricolour looks to ace up your style game:

For women:

White Salwar-Kameez with multicolour dupatta

White Salwar-Kameez is an essential outfit every girl must have in their wardrobe. You can never go wrong with white. Pair it up with a multicolour or a tricolour dupatta to give it a pop. You can experiment with white Kurta and bottoms like Sara Ali Khan.

Saree with a contrasting blouse

You can choose a saree of any colour from the tricolours and pair it up with a contrasting blouse from the three-colour family. Also, you can choose a plain saree and design it with a colourful tricolour border. Take styling cue from none other than Kajol, and ace your Republic Day look.

A tricolour tie and die outfit

If you want comfort and some trendy look, then you can go for an evergreen tie and die. You can opt for any outfit of your choice and dye it in saffron, green and blue to give tiranga vibes. Actress Hina Khan can give you styling tips on how to look confident in this attire.

For men:

Traditional Kurta

You can go all ethnic and wear any coloured kurta, saffron, white or green and pair it with jeans or pyjamas as you like.

Tricolour shirt

You can wear a cool tricolour shirt with jeans. If you are not someone who likes carrying too many colours, then you can go for a white shirt with jeans and wear a cool tricolour headband.

