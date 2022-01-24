Republic Day 2022: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony?

Republic Day 2022: The Republic Day Parade is one of the main highlights of January 26. The grand parade is held at New Delhi’s Rajpath. Personnel of three wings of the military – the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force – perform at the parade. Citizens from all across the country book tickets in advance to get the best seat at the event. If you are looking forward to attending the parade this year, here’s how you can book tickets for the best seat at the event.

Tickets for the R-Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony can be bought from January 20, 2022 onwards from counters:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan Counter (Near Gate 3)

Jamnagar House (Opp India Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate 1)

Parliament House Reception Office- Special Counter for Members of Parliament.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in India, the Department has issued several guidelines that visitors will need to follow. Tickets will not be issued to senior citizens and children below the age of 15. Tickets will only be given out to citizens who provide a complete Vaccination Certificate. Tickets will be issued only to those to provide any Photo ID issued by the Central or State Government. Visitors are requested to maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.

The Beating Retreat Rehearsal will be held on January 28, 2022. Tickets for the Beating Retreat Ceremony will be available from January 20 to January 28. Tickets for both events can be bought together at the above-stated ticket counters.

All ticket counters will be closed on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, this year’s Republic Day event, like last year’s, will see no foreign leader as Chief Guest due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

