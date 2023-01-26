As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day with great enthusiasm, it is important to remember the significance of this national holiday and to honor the implementation of India’s Constitution. To truly embrace the spirit of this occasion, let’s take a moment to reflect on our nation’s rich history and the memories of our freedom struggle. By learning about the courageous stories of the past, we can continue to feel a deep sense of patriotism throughout the year.

From tales about fearless soldiers to stories about our predecessors, this is the perfect list to binge-listen to on Republic Day with family and friends. Here’s a unique selection of audio series to help us get into the patriotic spirit.

SID on Pocket FM

On the occasion of Republic Day, let us delve into the story of Virat Agnihotri, a young man with a strong passion for serving and defending his country. Despite his desire to be posted on the border, Virat finds himself in an unexpected situation when he is recruited by the Secret Intelligence Department (SID) to work as a secret agent. As he navigates the challenges and risks of this new role, it becomes a tale of a young recruit contributing to the nation in an unexpected way. Will Virat succeed in uncovering the activities of spies and gain access to intelligence? Join the story and find out.

Yoddha on Audible Suno

Yoddha is a 30-episode series created by Neelesh Misra. This series celebrates the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, chronicling soldiers’ fierce sense of duty against impossible odds. The stories also reveal their personal lives and sacrifice and the courage of their family members.

Commander Karan Saxena on Spotify

Based on author Amit Khan`s `Commander Karan Saxena` novel series, this audio show features Bollywood star Sonu Sood in and as Commander Karan Saxena. Directed by Mantra Mugdh, this is a story of a secret agent who is fighting against the enemies of the nation.

Swaroopa Ghosh, Raj Zutshi, Joy Fernandes, Kabir Sadanand, Micky Makhija, Ashwin Mushran, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sanjeev Jotangia, Mir Sarwar, Sanket Mhatre, Rajesh Kava, Pooja Punjabi, Rasika Agashe, Aseem Hattangady, Trishna Mukherjee, Dhanveer Singh and others are also part of it.

Boots Belts Berets on Audible

Apart from watching TV and OTT shows, you can also listen to this audio show written by Tanushree Podder and narrated by Abhishek Banerjee. This is a story about young men and women who undergo training at the National Defence Academy and the thrilling, ambitious, and challenging journey that they embark on. It is a tale of adventure and perseverance as they strive to become defenders of their country. You can listen to it on Audible.

Bose to Netaji Tak on Pocket FM

This is the story of India’s most popular leader and freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. This special presentation closely tells the journey of Subhash Chandra Bose from his childhood to his becoming Netaji. The series traces the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj as well as the events that comprise Netaji’s tireless struggle and sacrifice.

