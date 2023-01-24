Every year, on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day, a day that commemorates the adoption of our constitution. The entire nation comes together to celebrate this occasion. And no celebration is complete without special delicacies. There is a certain pride associated with incorporating the colours of the Indian national flag in our dishes as tricolour recipes gives us an opportunity to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine.
Make this 74th Republic Day a little more special by spending some time with your loved ones and gorging on some scrumptious tricolour recipes.
Royal Kipti Murgh by Anardana
Ingredients
Spinach Gravy
Palak puree 0.1 kg
Refined Oil 0.03 kg
Jeera Whole 0.002 kg
Garlic Chopped Garlic Peeled 0.002 kg
Chopped Green chilli 0.001 kgs
Jeera powder 0.001 kgs
Degi chilli powder 0.002 kgs
Chat Masala 0.001 kgs
Lemon juice 0.01 kgs
Tomato Gravy
Makhni gravy 0.1 kg
Green chilli paste 0.001 kg
Kasoori Methi 0.001 kg
Butter 0.03 kg
Amul Cream 0.03 kg
Salt 0.001 kg
Egg Wrap
Chicken Tikka 0.08 kg
Egg 2pc
Method
Spinach gravy: Heat oil in a pan add jeera, garlic chopped, green chilli chopped, jeera powder, chilli powder cook for a while now add spinach puree, butter cream and salt.
Tomato Gravy: Heat oil in a pan add chopped garlic, degi chilli paste, ginger julienne and makhni gravy, cook for a while add cream and finish with butter.
Egg wrap: Beat egg add salt, take a pan and put some oil and make a omelette, spread the omelette and apply some makhni gravy and put julliene chicken tikka and make a roll.
Plating: In a bowl place egg roll, tomato gravy and spinach gravy, garnish with cream and butter, serve hot.
Burritos Mojados by Millo
Olive Oil 10 gms
Salt 2 pinch of salt
Basmati Rice 200 gms
Mexican curry 100 gms
Rajma 50 gms
Black beans 50 gms
Taco Seasoning 10gms
Onion (Julienne) 20 gms
Julienne diced Bell Pepper 25 gms
Tomato Cheese sauce 100 gms
Amul Cheese 20gms
Orange Cheddar 10 gms
Butter 10 gms
Burrito Stuffing
Chopped garlic 0.5 gms
Diced bell pepper 20 gms
Diced onion 20 gms
Tomato sauce 70 gms
Onion sauce 75 gms
Taco seasoning 10 gms
Method
For Stuffing
Take oil, add on burrito stuffing ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread.
Make a tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.
Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla by Balmy
Ingredients
Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce) 90 gms
Chipotles in adobo sauce 2 tbsp
Small yellow onion, thinly sliced 1
Garlic cloves, minced 3
Oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar 1 teaspoon each
Salt ½ teaspoon
Pepper powder ½ teaspoon
Diced tomatoes 15 gms
Blanched corn 15 gms
Red & yellow peppers diced 15gms
Cilantro chopped 1 teaspoon
Avocado Guacamole
Avocados 2
Tomatoes ¼ cup diced
Lime juice ¼ cup
Fresh cilantro ¼ cup
Pickled jalapeno slices 4-5
Garlic cloves, minced (optional) 2
Salt ½ teaspoon
Quesadilla ingredients
Flour tortillas 10"
Cheddar cheese, shredded 1 cup
Italian cheese blend 1/2 cup
Butter salted 1tbsp
Method
Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated
Make the quesadillas
Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.
Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty.
Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favourite garnishes.
Saag Paneer from Art of Dum
Ingredients
Fresh mustard leaves 100 gms
Fresh spinach leaves 25 gms
Fresh bathua leaves (lamb’s quarter) 25 gms
Green chilies 2 nos
Paneer cubes (6 nos) 60 gms
Chopped garlic 25 gms
Chopped ginger 15 gms
Dry red chili 2 nos
Chopped onions 50 gms
Diced tomato 20 gms
Red chili powder 80 gms
Salt to taste
Turmeric powder 10 gms
Butter 20 gms
Ghee 15 gms
Refined oil 25 gms
Method
Pluck the leaves from the vegetables and discard the stems. Wash thoroughly and add green chilies and boil.
Strain the water from the boiled leafy vegetables and give it a quick blitz in a grinder just to break down the leaves.
Set a pan on heat, add oil and saute dry chili, garlic and ginger, once browned add onions and cook till done.
Add the processed vegetables and paneer.
Cook for 10-15 minutes, add the spices and cook further till water is lost.
Add tomatoes and cook, adjust the seasoning.
Finish with a dollop of butter and ghee. To be packed in 350 ml paper container and accompanied with two missi rotis in butter paper pouches
Tiranga Paneer Tikka By Glocal Junction
Ingredients
Red marination 20 gms
White marination 20 gms
Spinach paste 20 gms
Amul cream 25 ml
Amul Butter 25 gms
Capsicum 40 gms
Coriander 8 gms
Bell peppers (red & yellow) 80 gms (40 gms each)
Kasturi methi 5 gms
Jeera powder 5 gms
Garam masala 5 gms
Mustard oil 10 ml
Red chilly powder 5 gms
Salt according to taste
Cardamom powder 5 gms
Method
To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt.
For white marination, use cashew paste, amul cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder.
For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder.
Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum of the same size as the paneer.
Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum in three parts and marinate them in the red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes.
After the set time, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.
Tricoloured Vegetable Crystal Dumplings Recipe by China Bistro
Ingredients
Small cube water chestnut - 50 gm
Small cube asparagus - 35 gm
Small cube carrot - 35 gm
Black Fungus - 30 gm
Chopped Ginger - 5 gm
Chopped Chilli - 3 gm
Method
Mix 100 gm of potato starch with hot water and edible food colour (green and saffron), and make a dough, now cut this piecewise into a round disc about 3 to 3 and a half inches in diameter and add stuffing of water chestnut, asparagus, carrot, and black fungus and steam it.
Serve with black pepper and fragrant chili sauce.
Tricolour Idli by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef Head, Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal
Ingredients
Urad dal 500 gms
Idli rawa 1 kg
Cooking soda salt (as per taste) for colour 5 grams
Tricolour idli
Carrot puree 50 gms
Spinach puree, blanched 2-3 okra 50 gms
Method
Wash and soak urad dal and idli rawa separately. urad dal needs to be soaked for 5 to 6 hours or overnight.
Drain the excess water and start grinding the urad dal with some salt in a wet grinder or blender to prepare the batter.
Add some water if needed and blend till you get nice frothy thick and smooth batter.
Squeeze out excess water from rava and add to the urad dal batter, mix well and keep aside for fermentation in a warm place for a few hours.
Boil carrots and blanch spinach separately and put it in a blender for fine puree for the colour.
Once the batter is ready, take some batter in 3 separate bowls. add the carrot puree and spinach puree to the 2 parts of batter separately and stir nicely to get the desired colour. keep the 3rd part of batter as it is.
Take the idli mould, insert muslin cloth, sprinkle some water and keep aside. preheat the idli steamer.
With a help of a spoon, first add the orange colour idli batter in the idli mould then the plain idli batter and the third with the green idli batter.
Cut one okra and place it on the centre of white layer of the idli batter.
Cook the tricolour idlis in the preheated steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes. idlis should be soft light and fluffy.
Remove the tricolour idlis and serve hot with sambhar and chutney.
Corn and Olive Quesadillas by Cornitos
Ingredients
Cornitos Tortilla wrap 6pcs - 270gms
Olive oil 2tbsps
Cheese ( as per availability) 4 Oz
Red onion thin sliced 3
Corn kernels 1 cup
Olives 1 cup
Cornitos Salsa Mild 330gms
Method
Brush one side of the Cornitos Tortilla wrap with the oil. Turn the tortilla wrap over and top with the cheese onion, corn, olives
Sandwich with the remaining tortilla, oiled side-up
In a frying pan heat the quesadillas until the cheese melts, cover it with lid for 6-7min on low heat
With the help of a pizza cutter or knife cut into triangular pieces
Serve it with Cornitos Salsa
