Every year, on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day, a day that commemorates the adoption of our constitution. The entire nation comes together to celebrate this occasion. And no celebration is complete without special delicacies. There is a certain pride associated with incorporating the colours of the Indian national flag in our dishes as tricolour recipes gives us an opportunity to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine.

Make this 74th Republic Day a little more special by spending some time with your loved ones and gorging on some scrumptious tricolour recipes.

Royal Kipti Murgh by Anardana

Ingredients

Spinach Gravy

Palak puree 0.1 kg

Refined Oil 0.03 kg

Jeera Whole 0.002 kg

Garlic Chopped Garlic Peeled 0.002 kg

Chopped Green chilli 0.001 kgs

Jeera powder 0.001 kgs

Degi chilli powder 0.002 kgs

Chat Masala 0.001 kgs

Lemon juice 0.01 kgs

Tomato Gravy

Makhni gravy 0.1 kg

Green chilli paste 0.001 kg

Kasoori Methi 0.001 kg

Butter 0.03 kg

Amul Cream 0.03 kg

Salt 0.001 kg

Egg Wrap

Chicken Tikka 0.08 kg

Egg 2pc

Method

Spinach gravy: Heat oil in a pan add jeera, garlic chopped, green chilli chopped, jeera powder, chilli powder cook for a while now add spinach puree, butter cream and salt.

Tomato Gravy: Heat oil in a pan add chopped garlic, degi chilli paste, ginger julienne and makhni gravy, cook for a while add cream and finish with butter.

Egg wrap: Beat egg add salt, take a pan and put some oil and make a omelette, spread the omelette and apply some makhni gravy and put julliene chicken tikka and make a roll.

Plating: In a bowl place egg roll, tomato gravy and spinach gravy, garnish with cream and butter, serve hot.

Burritos Mojados by Millo

Olive Oil 10 gms

Salt 2 pinch of salt

Basmati Rice 200 gms

Mexican curry 100 gms

Rajma 50 gms

Black beans 50 gms

Taco Seasoning 10gms

Onion (Julienne) 20 gms

Julienne diced Bell Pepper 25 gms

Tomato Cheese sauce 100 gms

Amul Cheese 20gms

Orange Cheddar 10 gms

Butter 10 gms

Burrito Stuffing

Chopped garlic 0.5 gms

Diced bell pepper 20 gms

Diced onion 20 gms

Tomato sauce 70 gms

Onion sauce 75 gms

Taco seasoning 10 gms

Method

For Stuffing

Take oil, add on burrito stuffing ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread.

Make a tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.

Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla by Balmy

Ingredients

Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce) 90 gms

Chipotles in adobo sauce 2 tbsp

Small yellow onion, thinly sliced 1

Garlic cloves, minced 3

Oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar 1 teaspoon each

Salt ½ teaspoon

Pepper powder ½ teaspoon

Diced tomatoes 15 gms

Blanched corn 15 gms

Red & yellow peppers diced 15gms

Cilantro chopped 1 teaspoon

Avocado Guacamole

Avocados 2

Tomatoes ¼ cup diced

Lime juice ¼ cup

Fresh cilantro ¼ cup

Pickled jalapeno slices 4-5

Garlic cloves, minced (optional) 2

Salt ½ teaspoon

Quesadilla ingredients

Flour tortillas 10"

Cheddar cheese, shredded 1 cup

Italian cheese blend 1/2 cup

Butter salted 1tbsp

Method

Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated

Make the quesadillas

Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.

Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty.

Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favourite garnishes.

Saag Paneer from Art of Dum

Ingredients

Fresh mustard leaves 100 gms

Fresh spinach leaves 25 gms

Fresh bathua leaves (lamb’s quarter) 25 gms

Green chilies 2 nos

Paneer cubes (6 nos) 60 gms

Chopped garlic 25 gms

Chopped ginger 15 gms

Dry red chili 2 nos

Chopped onions 50 gms

Diced tomato 20 gms

Red chili powder 80 gms

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder 10 gms

Butter 20 gms

Ghee 15 gms

Refined oil 25 gms

Method

Pluck the leaves from the vegetables and discard the stems. Wash thoroughly and add green chilies and boil.

Strain the water from the boiled leafy vegetables and give it a quick blitz in a grinder just to break down the leaves.

Set a pan on heat, add oil and saute dry chili, garlic and ginger, once browned add onions and cook till done.

Add the processed vegetables and paneer.

Cook for 10-15 minutes, add the spices and cook further till water is lost.

Add tomatoes and cook, adjust the seasoning.

Finish with a dollop of butter and ghee. To be packed in 350 ml paper container and accompanied with two missi rotis in butter paper pouches

Tiranga Paneer Tikka By Glocal Junction

Ingredients

Red marination 20 gms

White marination 20 gms

Spinach paste 20 gms

Amul cream 25 ml

Amul Butter 25 gms

Capsicum 40 gms

Coriander 8 gms

Bell peppers (red & yellow) 80 gms (40 gms each)

Kasturi methi 5 gms

Jeera powder 5 gms

Garam masala 5 gms

Mustard oil 10 ml

Red chilly powder 5 gms

Salt according to taste

Cardamom powder 5 gms

Method

To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt.

For white marination, use cashew paste, amul cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder.

For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder.

Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum of the same size as the paneer.

Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum in three parts and marinate them in the red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes.

After the set time, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.

Tricoloured Vegetable Crystal Dumplings Recipe by China Bistro

Ingredients

Small cube water chestnut - 50 gm

Small cube asparagus - 35 gm

Small cube carrot - 35 gm

Black Fungus - 30 gm

Chopped Ginger - 5 gm

Chopped Chilli - 3 gm

Method

Mix 100 gm of potato starch with hot water and edible food colour (green and saffron), and make a dough, now cut this piecewise into a round disc about 3 to 3 and a half inches in diameter and add stuffing of water chestnut, asparagus, carrot, and black fungus and steam it.

Serve with black pepper and fragrant chili sauce.

Tricolour Idli by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef Head, Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal

Ingredients

Urad dal 500 gms

Idli rawa 1 kg

Cooking soda salt (as per taste) for colour 5 grams

Tricolour idli

Carrot puree 50 gms

Spinach puree, blanched 2-3 okra 50 gms

Method

Wash and soak urad dal and idli rawa separately. urad dal needs to be soaked for 5 to 6 hours or overnight.

Drain the excess water and start grinding the urad dal with some salt in a wet grinder or blender to prepare the batter.

Add some water if needed and blend till you get nice frothy thick and smooth batter.

Squeeze out excess water from rava and add to the urad dal batter, mix well and keep aside for fermentation in a warm place for a few hours.

Boil carrots and blanch spinach separately and put it in a blender for fine puree for the colour.

Once the batter is ready, take some batter in 3 separate bowls. add the carrot puree and spinach puree to the 2 parts of batter separately and stir nicely to get the desired colour. keep the 3rd part of batter as it is.

Take the idli mould, insert muslin cloth, sprinkle some water and keep aside. preheat the idli steamer.

With a help of a spoon, first add the orange colour idli batter in the idli mould then the plain idli batter and the third with the green idli batter.

Cut one okra and place it on the centre of white layer of the idli batter.

Cook the tricolour idlis in the preheated steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes. idlis should be soft light and fluffy.

Remove the tricolour idlis and serve hot with sambhar and chutney.

Corn and Olive Quesadillas by Cornitos

Ingredients

Cornitos Tortilla wrap 6pcs - 270gms

Olive oil 2tbsps

Cheese ( as per availability) 4 Oz

Red onion thin sliced 3

Corn kernels 1 cup

Olives 1 cup

Cornitos Salsa Mild 330gms

Method

Brush one side of the Cornitos Tortilla wrap with the oil. Turn the tortilla wrap over and top with the cheese onion, corn, olives

Sandwich with the remaining tortilla, oiled side-up

In a frying pan heat the quesadillas until the cheese melts, cover it with lid for 6-7min on low heat

With the help of a pizza cutter or knife cut into triangular pieces

Serve it with Cornitos Salsa

