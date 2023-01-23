Republic Day 2023: Best and Easy Sample Essay, and Writing Tips for Students

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: Republic Day is commemorated on January 26 every year to mark the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. Republic Day is widely observed in schools, colleges, and other public institutions with tremendous fervour and excitement. The day is marked by the yearly grand parade which is watched by dignitaries from around the world.

Aside from that, students also write essays about the significance of Republic Day, and both students and professors deliver thought-provoking speeches. As the 74th Republic Day nears, take a look at a sample essay and tips for students to frame their essays.

Sample Essay

Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day. On 15 August 1947, India attained independence, and in 1950 India turned into a secular, sovereign, socialist and democratic republic. The Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950. This day is commemorated by a major event that includes a special parade at Rajpath in New Delhi in the presence of the President of India, who hoists the National Flag at the major event.

India celebrates Republic Day as a national holiday. While children take part in Republic Day activities at schools, people are glued to the television to watch the parade. Dignitaries from across the world come together and watch the magnificent display of India’s cultural and military heritage. The Indian Armed Forces organise the parade. The nation also honours the Indian freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Here are some suggestions that will help you frame your essay. You can cover all these points to form a well-detailed essay.

What is the significance of Republic Day? Why was January 26 chosen as the date to commemorate this event? What distinguishes Independence Day from Republic Day? What exactly is Purna Swaraj? What is the history of the national flag? Who drafted India’s Constitution? How is Republic Day observed in India?

Tips to Write an Essay

Apart from incorporating the above questions in your essay, here are some tips that you could bear in mind while writing an essay:

Prior to writing, make a time plan and do extensive research on the subject. Make notes during your research that you may later use in your essay. Create an outline for the essay to ensure coherence, relevancy, and no break in the essay’s structure. Highlight or underline crucial points as you go. Mention real, factual information from reputable sources. Check your essay for faults and redundant sentences.

